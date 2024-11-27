Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Northampton Town - 9's at both ends of the field as Tics give Cobblers a shoeing

By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:25 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Northampton Town 2-1 at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.

Hardly in the game for the first hour, and somehow ended up being the difference between three points and Latics possibly even losing a game that should have been dead at half-time

1. SAM TICKLE: 9

Arguably his best game for Latics, could have had three assists on another day had chances been converted

2. TOBY SIBBICK: 8

Found the second half a lot tougher going than the first with the introduction of Eaves off the bench but stuck to his task well

3. JASON KERR: 7

Found himself under the cross that led to Northampton's goal, and helped out of jail by Tickle after big mistake that almost allowed the visitors a late leveller

4. WILL AIMSON: 6

