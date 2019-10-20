Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

David Marshall: 6 - Hardly touched the ball.

Nathan Byrne: 7 - Got up and down the right on his 100th league start, but booking means a ban.

Chey Dunkley: 6 - Stood up strong against a lively forward line.

Charlie Mulgrew: 7 - Came within an inch of his first goal for Latics with brilliant free-kick.

Antonee Robinson: 6 - Some timely interventions made possible thanks to his pace.

* Joe Williams: 9 - Absolute stand-out display, absolutely everywhere from start to finish. *

Lewis Macleod: 8 - Fine display on his return to the engine room for suspended skipper Morsy.

Gavin Massey: 7 - Key role in winning goal, returned Lowe's overhit pass with pinpoint accuracy.

Jamal Lowe: 7 - Great to see him finally off the mark, and hopefully confidence will grow.

Michael Jacobs: 6 - Busy display without ever looking a goal threat.

Kieffer Moore: 8 - Ran his blood to water, literally staggered off the field in the dying seconds, had nothing left.

Subs:

Kal Naismith (for Massey, 65): 7 - Could have had a hat-trick!

Josh Windass (for Lowe, 65): 7 - Gave Latics an outlet down the flanks.

Anthony Pilkington (for Moore, 90): No time to make an impression.

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Cedric Kipre, Joe Gelhardt, Joe Garner.

Star Man: Joe Williams

Nottingham Forest (4-4-2): Samba; Cash, Figueiredo, Worrall, Robinson; Ribeiro, Bostock, Watson, Lolley; Mir, Ameobi.

Subs: Muric, Grabban (for Mir, 55), Carvalho (for Robinson, 72), Yates, Silva (for Bostock, 56), Rodriguez, Adomah.

Shots on target: 6-2

Shots off target: 4-11

Corners: 2-7

Possession (%): 42-58

Fouls conceded: 10-10

Yellow cards: 3-1

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 13,077

Referee: M Donohue