Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 and delivers his report card...
Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):
David Marshall: 6 - Hardly touched the ball.
Nathan Byrne: 7 - Got up and down the right on his 100th league start, but booking means a ban.
Chey Dunkley: 6 - Stood up strong against a lively forward line.
Charlie Mulgrew: 7 - Came within an inch of his first goal for Latics with brilliant free-kick.
Antonee Robinson: 6 - Some timely interventions made possible thanks to his pace.
* Joe Williams: 9 - Absolute stand-out display, absolutely everywhere from start to finish. *
Lewis Macleod: 8 - Fine display on his return to the engine room for suspended skipper Morsy.
Gavin Massey: 7 - Key role in winning goal, returned Lowe's overhit pass with pinpoint accuracy.
Jamal Lowe: 7 - Great to see him finally off the mark, and hopefully confidence will grow.
Michael Jacobs: 6 - Busy display without ever looking a goal threat.
Kieffer Moore: 8 - Ran his blood to water, literally staggered off the field in the dying seconds, had nothing left.
Subs:
Kal Naismith (for Massey, 65): 7 - Could have had a hat-trick!
Josh Windass (for Lowe, 65): 7 - Gave Latics an outlet down the flanks.
Anthony Pilkington (for Moore, 90): No time to make an impression.
Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Cedric Kipre, Joe Gelhardt, Joe Garner.
Star Man: Joe Williams
Nottingham Forest (4-4-2): Samba; Cash, Figueiredo, Worrall, Robinson; Ribeiro, Bostock, Watson, Lolley; Mir, Ameobi.
Subs: Muric, Grabban (for Mir, 55), Carvalho (for Robinson, 72), Yates, Silva (for Bostock, 56), Rodriguez, Adomah.
Shots on target: 6-2
Shots off target: 4-11
Corners: 2-7
Possession (%): 42-58
Fouls conceded: 10-10
Yellow cards: 3-1
Red cards: 0-0
Attendance: 13,077
Referee: M Donohue