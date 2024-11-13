Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest Under-21s - Tom Watson the green keeper that gets below-par Tics out of a hole!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 13th Nov 2024, 10:46 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Nottingham Forest Under-21s on penalties in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and delivers his report card.

Superb early save in the early stages was his only real involvement, but made himself a hero with three brilliant penalty stops

1. TOM WATSON: 9

Tried to push Latics forward, gave the ball away at times but deserves credit for taking the initiative

2. TOBY SIBBICK: 6

Relatively quiet evening, but could hear him barking orders from the heart of the defence and looks every inch a future captain of the club

3. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7

Took responsibility in bringing the ball out from defence as Latics struggled to penetrate a well-organised Forest structure, and scored the third - and final - penalty

4. WILL AIMSON: 7

