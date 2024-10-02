Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Peterborough United - 8s lead the way as Tics shine at both ends

By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 11:44 GMT
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 18:34 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Peterborough United 3-0 on home soil and delivers his report card.

Scores on the doors!

1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V PETERBOROUGH

Scores on the doors! Photo: Bernard Platt

Fifth clean sheet on the spin, the highlight being a quite incredible stop at point-blank range which would have seen Posh level the scores, and stood up strong against some very rough stuff

2. SAM TICKLE: 8

First league start, and stuck to his task despite Posh directing pretty much all of their attacks down his flank, plenty to build on

3. CALVIN RAMSAY: 6

Typical captain's display against a dangerous Peterborough frontline

4. JASON KERR: 7

