Football Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Peterborough United - 8s lead the way as Tics shine at both ends Published 2nd Oct 2024, 11:44 GMT Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 18:34 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Peterborough United 3-0 on home soil and delivers his report card.
1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V PETERBOROUGH
Scores on the doors!
Photo: Bernard Platt 2. SAM TICKLE: 8
Fifth clean sheet on the spin, the highlight being a quite incredible stop at point-blank range which would have seen Posh level the scores, and stood up strong against some very rough stuff
Photo: Bernard Platt 3. CALVIN RAMSAY: 6
First league start, and stuck to his task despite Posh directing pretty much all of their attacks down his flank, plenty to build on
Photo: Bernard Platt 4. JASON KERR: 7
Typical captain's display against a dangerous Peterborough frontline
Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.