Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United - ‘...Arguably his best game for Latics, leaves literally everything out there...’
Published 21st Apr 2025, 20:03 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 21:00 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that won 1-0 against Rotherham United and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Only called into action once at the end of the first half, pulling off a superb stop to secure an incredible 18th clean sheet of the campaign Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 8
Solid as ever at the back and popped up with the vital goal to secure Latics' safety Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 8
Captain's display at the back, rarely troubled by the Millers attack Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 7
The third part of the Latics backline that restricted Rotherham to scraps Photo: Bernard Platt
