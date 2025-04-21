Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United - ‘...Arguably his best game for Latics, leaves literally everything out there...’

By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Apr 2025, 20:03 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 21:00 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that won 1-0 against Rotherham United and delivers his report card.

Only called into action once at the end of the first half, pulling off a superb stop to secure an incredible 18th clean sheet of the campaign

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

Only called into action once at the end of the first half, pulling off a superb stop to secure an incredible 18th clean sheet of the campaign Photo: Bernard Platt

Solid as ever at the back and popped up with the vital goal to secure Latics' safety

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 8

Solid as ever at the back and popped up with the vital goal to secure Latics' safety Photo: Bernard Platt

Captain's display at the back, rarely troubled by the Millers attack

3. JASON KERR: 8

Captain's display at the back, rarely troubled by the Millers attack Photo: Bernard Platt

The third part of the Latics backline that restricted Rotherham to scraps

4. WILL AIMSON: 7

The third part of the Latics backline that restricted Rotherham to scraps Photo: Bernard Platt

