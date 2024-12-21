Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town - 'Quietly goes about his business while being one of the central cogs in the side'...Paul Kendrick's ratings

By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Dec 2024, 20:35 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2024, 20:42 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that were held to a 2-2 draw by rock-bottom Shrewsbury Town at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.

Had no chance with the first goal thanks to Aimson's intervention, before the rarest of errors led to Town's late equaliser

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Had no chance with the first goal thanks to Aimson's intervention, before the rarest of errors led to Town's late equaliser

Made the right-back position his own and another good game

2. TOBY SIBBICK: 7

Made the right-back position his own and another good game

Took responsibility in bringing the ball out from the back when the pass wasn't on

3. JASON KERR: 7

Took responsibility in bringing the ball out from the back when the pass wasn't on

Not one of his better games before an ill-judged attempted interception gifted Town a way back into a game in which they had hitherto shown no threat

4. WILL AIMSON: 5

Not one of his better games before an ill-judged attempted interception gifted Town a way back into a game in which they had hitherto shown no threat

