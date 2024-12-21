Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town - 'Quietly goes about his business while being one of the central cogs in the side'...Paul Kendrick's ratings
Published 21st Dec 2024, 20:35 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2024, 20:42 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that were held to a 2-2 draw by rock-bottom Shrewsbury Town at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Had no chance with the first goal thanks to Aimson's intervention, before the rarest of errors led to Town's late equaliser Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOBY SIBBICK: 7
Made the right-back position his own and another good game Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 7
Took responsibility in bringing the ball out from the back when the pass wasn't on Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 5
Not one of his better games before an ill-judged attempted interception gifted Town a way back into a game in which they had hitherto shown no threat Photo: Bernard Platt
