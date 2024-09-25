Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Stevenage - New-boy's spark biggest positive
Published 25th Sep 2024, 12:33 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 13:00 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 0-0 with Stevenage on home soil and delivers his report card.
1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V STEVENAGE
Scores on the doors! Photo: Bernard Platt
2. SAM TICKLE: 6
Picked up his third clean sheet in a row without much fuss Photo: Bernard Platt
3. TOBY SIBBICK: 7
First league start at right-back and did everything asked of him Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JASON KERR: 7
Another watertight display and tried to take Latics forward from the back Photo: Bernard Platt
