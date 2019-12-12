Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v West Brom Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 against West Brom and delivers his report card... Scores on the doors... Jamie Jones: 4 - Hardly touched the ball thanks to the brick wall in front of him, but will be haunted by the West Brom goal for as long as he lives Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Nathan Byrne: 7 - Restored to the side at the expense of Dujon Sterling and performed well down the right, defending well and getting forward Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Cedric Kipre: 8 - The last centre-back standing at the club and really came of age with a responsible showing against a free-scoring Baggies attack Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo * STAR MAN * Kal Naismith: 9 - Considering recent events, and playing in an unfamiliar role, it was a magnificent display from the Scot when his manager needed it Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4