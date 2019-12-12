Scores on the doors...

Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v West Brom

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 against West Brom and delivers his report card...


Jamie Jones: 4 - Hardly touched the ball thanks to the brick wall in front of him, but will be haunted by the West Brom goal for as long as he lives
Nathan Byrne: 7 - Restored to the side at the expense of Dujon Sterling and performed well down the right, defending well and getting forward
Cedric Kipre: 8 - The last centre-back standing at the club and really came of age with a responsible showing against a free-scoring Baggies attack
* STAR MAN * Kal Naismith: 9 - Considering recent events, and playing in an unfamiliar role, it was a magnificent display from the Scot when his manager needed it
