Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers - Plenty of 7s, couple of 5s, as Tics toil
Published 10th Nov 2024, 12:31 BST
Updated 10th Nov 2024, 13:34 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 1-0 at home to League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
No chance with the goal and kept Latics in it with a crucial save in either half as Wycombe tried to kill the game Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOBY SIBBICK: 7
Allowed Udoh a clean run on goal in the first half, but recovered well and his crosses in the second half almost led to a leveller Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 7
Singled out by the manager for his role in taking the ball out of defence in the second and allowing the side to be 'braver' Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 6
Also played his part in Latics' second-half upturn and didn't look troubled at the other end Photo: Bernard Platt
