Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers - Plenty of 7s, couple of 5s, as Tics toil

By Paul Kendrick
Published 10th Nov 2024, 12:31 BST
Updated 10th Nov 2024, 13:34 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 1-0 at home to League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers and delivers his report card.

No chance with the goal and kept Latics in it with a crucial save in either half as Wycombe tried to kill the game

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

No chance with the goal and kept Latics in it with a crucial save in either half as Wycombe tried to kill the game Photo: Bernard Platt

Allowed Udoh a clean run on goal in the first half, but recovered well and his crosses in the second half almost led to a leveller

2. TOBY SIBBICK: 7

Allowed Udoh a clean run on goal in the first half, but recovered well and his crosses in the second half almost led to a leveller Photo: Bernard Platt

Singled out by the manager for his role in taking the ball out of defence in the second and allowing the side to be 'braver'

3. JASON KERR: 7

Singled out by the manager for his role in taking the ball out of defence in the second and allowing the side to be 'braver' Photo: Bernard Platt

Also played his part in Latics' second-half upturn and didn't look troubled at the other end

4. WILL AIMSON: 6

Also played his part in Latics' second-half upturn and didn't look troubled at the other end Photo: Bernard Platt

