Plenty more to come from Wigan Athletic, warns Will Keane

Will Keane

Latics host Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night looking to consolidate their top spot in League One, on the back of five wins on the bounce.

And Keane - who's been a key figure in the recent run - reckons there's plenty more still to come.

"There's a real buzz about the place," he said. "The atmosphere around the training at the moment is just great.

"Obviously it's been a very positive start, but there are still a lot of areas where we can improve.

"It's been really encouraging, I think you can see how partnerships are growing on the pitch.

"There's still a lot of new players, so we are still developing, but the relationships are growing which is pleasing.

"It can sometimes take a bit of time for players to bed in and form partnerships, but when you look at the squad here, it's a nice mix of youth, experience and quality."

The 28-year-old is one of only 10 survivors from the side which pulled off the Great Escape and remained in League One against all the odds.

And as one of the senior heads, he is enjoying being part of the rebuild under Phoenix 2021 Limited.

"We've got a really good structure in place, and seeing all the new lads come in has given the place a really good feel," he acknowledged.

"Earlier in the summer, you didn't really know how it was going to pan out.

"But when you start to get in a couple of players, the ball starts rolling.

"You could sense we were trying to get quality players on, and I think that's proved to be the case.

"It's obviously great for me, because I re-signed early on, so to see the strength and depth in the squad now is really good.

"It's always great to get new faces around, and we know they're all going to be great additions to the squad.

"It gives the squad that competitive edge we need, and they are all bright in training.

"All the new lads enjoy being here and are looking to make their mark on the team."