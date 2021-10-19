Plenty more to come, insists Wigan Athletic forward

Charlie Wyke

But he has a chilling warning for the rest of League One: You ain’t seen nothing yet!

“If someone said we would be here at the start of the season, we would have snatched their hands off,” said the summer signing frm Sunderland.

“It is what we expected but it is nice to be where we are after a tough start at Sunderland.

“We bounced back from the opening game, and we’ve put a great run of games together and are in great form.

“I think everyone has been playing well, we’ve all got a connection with each other, and there is a great feel about the club.

“We’ve only been together for 10 or 12 games. I think once it gets to 15-20 games, you will see the best of us.”

On a personal level, Middlesbrough-born Wyke’s decision to turn down a new deal with Sunderland and relocate to the north west has been a rip-roaring success – on and off the field.

“I’ve loved it!” he acknowledged. “I’ve brought my family down here, and it is a lot different to what I am used to, but we’ve loved it.

“When you’re winning, everyone is playing well, and you’re playing well yourself, you naturally enjoy it, and you enjoy coming into training.

“There is a real togetherness here. I think everyone in the club is pulling in the same direction, so it’s enjoyable at the minute, and we just want it to continue.

“I’d really like to thank the fans for taking me in and being so good with me in the first few months.

“Obviously, it’s been a great few months, and I think they’ve been absolutely brilliant with not just myself, but with everyone.

“I am absolutely desperate to get promoted.

“It is what I signed here for, and I am so determined.

“If you spoke to most of the lads, they’d say the same so it’s a massive season for me and the team.”