Plot twist regarding Wigan Athletic target Jamal Lowe

Wigan Athletic target Jamal Lowe was left out of Portsmouth's side to play Crawley on Saturday - with boss Kenny Jackett confirming he also won't play in the final pre-season friendly at Woking on Tuesday.

The forward, who turned 25 last week, is valued at £3million by his League One club, on the back of scoring 17 goals last term.

Latics are believed to have a couple of bids turned down this summer.

But they are understood not to be willing to go to the full asking price for a player who has never played above League One, and who plays in a position they are particularly strong.

Jackett was again asked about the situation after the game, having left Lowe on the bench for 90 minutes.

And he provided an update with less than a fortnight to go before the transfer deadline.

"With Jamal, I felt it was the right thing to bring him today, but didn’t give him any game time," Jackett told the Portsmouth News, sister paper of the Wigan Post.

"I just haven’t selected him for today or for Tuesday, I’ll have a conversation with him and see, but I don’t think he will play at Woking, if I’m truthful.

"I just haven't selected him, it’s one of those things, he has been working hard, there is no update on his situation.

"I understand our supporters do need that, but there has been no bid agreed, and we will have to see what next week brings now.

"Does he have enough match minutes in him? Maybe, maybe not.

"He’s had an unsettled time, it has been quite difficult for him, and I have sympathy with his situation.

"But, similarly, as a club, we’ve got a valuation we want to stick to as well.

"He is an asset to us and we have to make sure we do everything right."