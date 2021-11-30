Plymouth Argyle issue 'over 25' stadium bans after Wigan Athletic visit

The aftermath of Latics' last-gasp winner at Plymouth

Callum Lang's last-minute winner led to scenes of frenzied celebration in the away end behind the goal, with a flare being thrown towards the playing surface.

In the aftermath, a number of Plymouth fans entered the empty block of seats providing the segregation, and marched on towards the away section, resulting in a few 'comings together' as stewards and police struggled to maintain order.

And the Pilgrims have wasted little time in weeding out the culprits.

"The club has made progress in its investigation into disturbances during Saturday’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Wigan Athletic at Home Park," read a club statement.

"Since the conclusion of Saturday’s fixture, we have worked with the police and our security partner to identify those responsible for the trouble and ensure that such behaviour is rooted out of our club.

"Our investigation team has reviewed a combination of CCTV, match footage and body cameras from security staff and police officers operating at the fixture.

"We thank all supporters who have shared information and footage with us as part of our evidence gathering.

"As a result, in consultation with Devon and Cornwall Police, over 25 individuals have had their ticketing accounts immediately suspended due to involvement in serious disorder and breaching of ground regulations at Home Park.

"Internal investigations will continue, and the club is working closely with Devon and Cornwall Police to identify further individuals found to be involved in the disturbances.

"We will provide a further update once the police investigation is concluded, and write to those affected in due course to inform them of their suspension.

"Stadium bans will be issued to all identified individuals. Each ban has been calculated on a case-by-case basis, with a mixture of time-limited (2.5 years) and indefinite bans issued based on the severity of offence.

"The club reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards abusive, anti-social, and violent behaviour.

"There is no place for it at Home Park, or elsewhere, and individuals who seek to cause trouble are not welcome at our games.

"As with every home fixture, we are keen to receive feedback on the match-day experience of our supporters.

"The club has already begun a process of reviewing our match-day operations, and we certainly take learnings from recent events.

"We will provide a further update in the coming days regarding improvements to our match-day processes, including matters relating to stadium segregation, turnstile queuing, and entry searches.

"We thank supporters for their patience and understanding."