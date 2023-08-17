Points deduction has created 'false pretence' about Wigan Athletic ahead of Bolton Wanderers trip

Latics make the short trip to Horwich on Saturday for a massive dinnertime derby against neighbours Bolton Wanderers.

After three matches they are still propping up the rest of League One on minus one points.

Josh Magennis returned from a long injury lay-off in midweek ahead of Saturday's trip to his former club Bolton

However, only a second-half equaliser by Carlisle in midweek spoiled their 100 per cent start in the league.

And Magennis – who spent 13 months at Bolton between 2018/19, scoring seven times in 45 appearances – says performances on the field this term have been far more in keeping with the top of the table rather than the bottom.

"The gaffer is mad about setting standards, and making sure we're trying to perform at our best - not just on the field but off it too," he said.

"I think the minus eight points has created something of a false pretence about us, where maybe people on the outside looking in think we're in a worse position than we are.

"The new owners have come in, they've stabilised the club, the gaffer's recruitment - moving players on and bringing players in - has been massive, and there's a real appetite here to work.

"I have to say the gaffer's been amazing - he's not really vocal, but he cuts with a double-edged sword.

"All the lads are buying into it, and the start we've made has been amazing.

"But a good start is all it is, we've got to keep moving things forward, and there's no better place to do that than Bolton on Saturday."

Magennis made his first appearance of the campaign in midweek, coming off the bench after four months out with knee ligament damage sustained at Reading in the penultimate game of last term.

He also took over the armband from Callum Lang, having been named club captain by Shaun Maloney last week.

And Magennis admits the arrival of the Scot has been great for both him and the club.

"It's just his natural ability to be able to communicate," added the Northern Ireland striker.

"As a player, and a senior player, all you want is honesty - and sometimes brutal honesty.

"No matter what way it comes or how you get it, at least you know where you stand.

"That was the conversation I had when he first came in, I said whether I'd be playing or not, I just wanted him to be up front...tell me what you need from me.

"He's been like that with me from day one, and I've always known what he's needed from me, as a senior player working with a lot of young lads.

"We've got a great relationship, he asks me for advice...whether he takes it, that's up to him!

"But he keeps everyone involved, he's not a shouter but what he says he's very direct, and it gets people's attention.