With a 12.30pm kick off at Toughsheet Community Stadium between the local teams in the EFL League One schedule, Greater Manchester Police will have an increased police presence today around the stadium in Horwich.

Superintendent of Operations in Bolton, Danny O'Neill, said: "Today, we will be offering a warm welcome to our neighbours, Wigan, as fans come to Bolton for the game.

Shaun Maloney has faced Bolton before as a player...now he's preparing to lead Latics for the first time in this fixture as a manager

"High visibility patrols will be in and around the ground before, during and after the game, to ensure all fans, both home and away, are kept safe and any potential disorder is dealt with swiftly.

"Our aim of this policing operation is to make sure all attendees are able to enjoy the game within a safe environment and I would ask anybody who has concerns on the day, to approach any police officers or steward on duty to raise those issues.

"We are working closely with both clubs and have met with supporters groups from both teams, as well as Bolton Council, to ensure the game passes with as little disruption as possible on daily business in the local area.

"Most importantly, we want the fans to enjoy the game but ask that this is done is a safe and responsible way."

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer at Bolton Wanderers said: "The safety and wellbeing of all those attending tomorrow’s match is our priority and, working closely with relevant stakeholders, we look forward to welcoming a bumper crowd to the Toughsheet Community Stadium.