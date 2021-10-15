Police to step up patrols for Wigan Athletic's away trip to Bolton Wanderers

Wigan travel to Bolton on Saturday

The footballing rivals meet at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 3pm), with the authorities aiming to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance inside and outside.

Like for all derby games, police are preparing for any groups or individuals who may engage in any anti-social behaviour and are asking the public for tip-offs about any such trouble brewing.

Officers say that swift action will be taken against anyone who is causing disturbances on the day.

Things have boiled over in the past between the two sets of supporters.

In their most recent meeting in the Carabao Cup at the DW Stadium, the away fans tore down an advertising board and hurled it down the stand.

Officers also had to intervene in March 2019, after a brawl broke out, with bottles and cans being thrown.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said that due to previous incidents, police will have helmets attached to their belts, although they do not anticipate having to wear them.

He added: "Our officers' safety is a top priority so it is important that we take precaution to ensure they are protected from injury in case of any antisocial behaviour.

"Please do let us know if you are aware of anything that you think may help us to keep everyone safe this weekend and ensure that you, your friends and families have an enjoyable day.

"Our officers will be happy to speak to anyone who has any concerns so feel free to say hello."