Christian Saydee celebrates a goal from Portsmouth team-mate Callum Lang during the clash at Burnley last September

Wigan Athletic will find Portsmouth 'reasonable' sellers if they match the asking price for top transfer target Christian Saydee.

The 23-year-old forward is understood to be close to a move to Wigan, who look to have the advantage at the moment over fellow suitors Plymouth Argyle.

And Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has admitted he would not stand in the player's way were he to decide to pursue a move elsewhere.

Speaking recently about the possibility of Saydee – a very popular figure at the club – moving on this summer, Mousinho told The News. "Chris is one where we love having him around.

“I think he’s had a brilliant Portsmouth career so far. There’s a bit of that cult hero about him for various reasons.

"There’s probably a balance there with Chris, where he might get an opportunity to get more minutes elsewhere.

"We’re not pushing him out of the door at all, but if he has an opportunity I think it would probably be reasonable for us to consider it with Chris.”

Saydee, who has one year remaining on his Fratton Park contract, has scored seven times in 71 appearances - though most of those have been off the bench. Some of the messages from Pompey fans on social media have shown how sorry they would be to see him go.

Pompey Pedro (@PompeyPedro) wrote: "Struggling to remember a player who will leave Pompey with so much goodwill."

Dean Preston (@DeanPre22968287) said: "Totally agree, sad to see him go but completely the right thing to do. Well always have Oxford at home."

Pompey_63 (@Aaron25650310): added: "All the best Saydee you will be missed! Go smash it at Wigan."

Crackyy (@Crackyy0_0) commented: "Christian Saydee to Wigan I think is a clever move. Ryan Lowe likes to play two strikers and I feel that Saydee will flourish in a two-striker formation. This will be a hard farewell because he’s such a character. Wigan are lucky."

Chris Underwood (@underwood199529) stated: "If any Wigan fans are worried about Saydee, don’t be. Better suited as a number 10, absolute bully and strong as **** with good hold up play and incredible work rate. Will absolutely smash it in League One. Get yourself a goal scorer and he will compliment him."