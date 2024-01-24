Portsmouth manager responds to Wigan Athletic star's 'transfer request'

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has been speaking about Latics vice-captain Callum Lang

Wigan Today exclusively revealed on Wednesday morning that 25-year-old Lang has asked to leave the DW this month.

It's understood Portsmouth had already registered their interest earlier in the month, with Leam Richardson's recent arrival at Rotherham making the Millers another possible destination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mousinho was not keen to talk details during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"With Callum being a contracted player at Wigan, we won’t comment on that," he told 'The News'.

"That’s the best way for us to approach everything, we don’t want to start speculating on players who have contracts elsewhere.

"He’s a player that is familiar to everyone at this level and the level above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our job is to know pretty much all of the League One players because we watch so much footage of every team and we’ve played every team apart from Oxford so far, and we know quite a lot about them anyway.

"We are really familiar with pretty much any player you’d ask us about - and not necessarily anything to do with recruitment.

"Callum's a good attacking player that has a good pedigree at this level and played in the Championship as well.

"He’s one who in the Wigan side has done really well over the past few years and I am sure there would be plenty of clubs interested in him."