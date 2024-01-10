Positive update after fan's collapse following Barnsley-Wigan Athletic clash

There has been a positive update regarding the fan who collapsed directly after Wigan Athletic's League One clash at Barnsley on New Year's Day.

On his way home, Barnsley season ticket holder Michael Tunnicliffe collapsed on Oakwell Lane, with several supporters - including some Latics fans - jumping to his aid.

His nephew, also called Michael, said: "Following the Wigan game, as we were walking home he collapsed on Oakwell Lane. Michael was helped by both Barnsley and Wigan fans, along with paramedics and police, whom without doubt saved his life.

"People around the scene helped by providing first aid, calling 999, clearing the scene of traffic, providing lights and offering emotional to support to myself and my dad.

"Michael is receiving care in the intensive care unit at Barnsley Hospital. Our family would like to extend our thanks to all involved."

A Barnsley spokesman added: "On behalf of all connected to our great club, we are thinking of Michael and the family and hope to see him back in the East Stand soon!"

One Latics fan who was quickly on the scene was Nathan Sinclair, an NHS worker.

He tweeted: “Glad to hear he's ok! Helped in a small part by offering my professional assistance and doing a couple of little bits. Been playing on my mind ever since the journey home. Fans stick together in moments like that.”