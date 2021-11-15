Potential cash boost on the way for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic are in line to pocket a cool £35,000 - if they see off non-league Solihull Moors in Tuesday night's FA Cup first-round replay.

By Paul Kendrick
Monday, 15th November 2021, 3:46 pm
Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

In addition to the £23,000 prize money for advancing to round two, Latics have been told their potential trip to Colchester has been selected for BBC extended highlights.

That means an extra £12,000 up for grabs for either Latics or Solihull.

The clash at Colchester has been put back a day to Sunday, December 5 (12.30pm kick-off).

As well as a place in round three - where the big boys join the competition - there's an additional £34,000 in prize money heading to the winners.

