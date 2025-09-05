Predicted team: Who will start for Wigan Athletic at Lincoln City?
Published 5th Sep 2025, 11:04 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts who head coach Ryan Lowe will start against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank this weekend.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
First name on the team sheet Photo: Bernard Platt
2. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Has nailed down a slot since his return Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Skipper's display needed Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: MORGAN FOX
Big impact at both ends last weekend against Stockport Photo: Bernard Platt