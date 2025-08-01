Predicted team: Who will start for Wigan Athletic v Northampton Town?
Published 1st Aug 2025, 20:57 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the new-look Wigan Athletic squad and predicts who head coach Ryan Lowe will start against Northampton Town at the Brick this weekend.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Latics will look to last season's League One goalkeeper of the year to provide a solid platform at the back Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT CENTRE-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Now one of the first names on the team sheet after a sensational breakthrough campaign Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Will need to lead from the front again for Latics Photo: Bernard Platt
4. LEFT CENTRE-BACK: STEVEN SESSEGNON
On the transfer list but Latics have a Will Aimson-sized hole for the next three matches due to suspension Photo: Bernard Platt
