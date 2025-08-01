Who will Ryan Lowe select to face Northampton this weekend?placeholder image
Who will Ryan Lowe select to face Northampton this weekend?

Predicted team: Who will start for Wigan Athletic v Northampton Town?

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Aug 2025, 20:57 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the new-look Wigan Athletic squad and predicts who head coach Ryan Lowe will start against Northampton Town at the Brick this weekend.

Up the Tics!

Latics will look to last season's League One goalkeeper of the year to provide a solid platform at the back

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Latics will look to last season's League One goalkeeper of the year to provide a solid platform at the back Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Now one of the first names on the team sheet after a sensational breakthrough campaign

2. RIGHT CENTRE-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Now one of the first names on the team sheet after a sensational breakthrough campaign Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Will need to lead from the front again for Latics

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Will need to lead from the front again for Latics Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
On the transfer list but Latics have a Will Aimson-sized hole for the next three matches due to suspension

4. LEFT CENTRE-BACK: STEVEN SESSEGNON

On the transfer list but Latics have a Will Aimson-sized hole for the next three matches due to suspension Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton TownRyan LoweTICs
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice