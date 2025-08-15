Predicted team: Who will start for Wigan Athletic v Peterborough United?
Published 15th Aug 2025, 21:52 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts who head coach Ryan Lowe will start against Peterborough United at the Brick this weekend.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
First name on the team sheet in every sense Photo: Bernard Platt
2. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Served his three-game ban stemming from last season and should return to the starting XI Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Latics need him to lead from the front Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: LUKE ROBINSON
Has returned from injury at the perfect time for Latics Photo: Bernard Platt