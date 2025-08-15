Who will Ryan Lowe select to take to the field against the Posh?placeholder image
Who will Ryan Lowe select to take to the field against the Posh?

Predicted team: Who will start for Wigan Athletic v Peterborough United?

By Paul Kendrick
Published 15th Aug 2025, 21:52 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts who head coach Ryan Lowe will start against Peterborough United at the Brick this weekend.

Up the Tics!

First name on the team sheet in every sense

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

First name on the team sheet in every sense Photo: Bernard Platt

Served his three-game ban stemming from last season and should return to the starting XI

2. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Served his three-game ban stemming from last season and should return to the starting XI Photo: Bernard Platt

Latics need him to lead from the front

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Latics need him to lead from the front Photo: Bernard Platt

Has returned from injury at the perfect time for Latics

4. CENTRE-BACK: LUKE ROBINSON

Has returned from injury at the perfect time for Latics Photo: Bernard Platt

