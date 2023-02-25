Latics went down 2-1 at Deepdale despite leading at the break after Christ Tiehi's effort was sliced over his own line by Preston defender Greg Cunningham.

But the home side went away with the three points after two goals in the space of four minutes just after half-time - from Daniel Johnson (penalty) and Tom Cannon - turned the game on its head.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe believes Latics showed enough at Deepdale to suggest they can stay up

The result leaves Latics rock-bottom of the Championship with 13 matches to go, but Lowe believes it's far from a lost cause.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy against a Wigan side that are fighting for their lives," he said.

"They came into the game four games unbeaten, and it was a real banana skin for us.

"I thought they handled themselves fantastically well and I wish them all the best to stay in the division - I really do.

"I've got a couple of friends who play for them and a couple of friends who are on the staff, and I want them to do well.

"Rob Kelly was my assistant manager at Bury, Max Power is a very close friend of mine, and a few of the other local lads.

"I've had an affection for them since Cookie (Paul Cook) was there, I was there a lot, learning from him, I'd just started at Bury.

"Listen, I like Wigan as a football club, I've just had a word with Mal (Brannigan) on my way up, and I'll try and have a drink with Shaun (Maloney) later.

"There's some really good people at that club - it's another local club to us - and I genuinely want to see them do well.

"Now we've played them twice, hopefully they'll pick up some results.

"If they show the fighting spirit they showed today, especially in the first half, they'll give themselves a great chance.

"We were under no illusions that Wigan were going to fight for their shirt, their badge, their club and for their manager.