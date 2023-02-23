Latics have found some stability under Shaun Maloney, and remain unbeaten since he took over at the end of January, while Ryan Lowe’s side are without a win in their last four league games.

Wigan’s recent record away to Preston hasn’t been great, but the Lilywhites have struggled for wins at home this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the seven most recent meetings between the two teams:

Latics face Preston North End this weekend (Credit: Bernard Platt)

The teams last met on the opening day of the current season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was nothing to separate the two, as it finished 0-0 at the DW Stadium.

Despite no goals, there was a red card, with Ched Evans sent off in the 80th minute.

Wigan Athletic 1-2 Preston North End (February 2020)

Tom Barkhuizen and Daniel Johnson both scored as North End produced a 2-1 victory over Wigan at the DW Stadium back in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chey Dunkley beat Declan Rudd with a close-ranged finish just before the hour mark, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Preston North End 3-0 Wigan Athletic (August 2019)

Wigan’s last trip to Deepdale ended in a 3-0 defeat.

Sean Maguire, Louis Moult and Paul Gallagher all scored for the Lilywhites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Athletic 2-0 Preston North End (April 2019)

The last time Latics beat Preston was back in April 2019.

Leon Clarke and Lee Evans both scored in a 2-0 victory at the DW Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ryan Ledson was sent off for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston North End 4-0 Wigan Athletic (October 2018)

Callum Robinson claimed a brace against Wigan in a 4-0 victory for North End in 2018.

Barkhuizen and Gallagher were also on the scoresheet in the game at Deepdale.

Wigan Athletic 0-0 Preston North End (February 2017)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was another goalless game between the two sides in their 2017 Championship meeting at the DW Stadium.

Preston North End 1-0 Wigan Athletic (September 2016)