Preston North End's predicted line-up for Championship opener away at Wigan Athletic

There is a big test awaiting Ryan Lowe’s side against the League One champions but he would also argue it’s a tough time to play PNE.
There have been six incomings so far this summer, with Freddie Woodman, Dai Cornell, Ben Woodburn, Robbie Brady, Troy Parrott and Alvaro Fernandez all joining the club, the latter two on loan.
But what will Lowe’s first team of the season look like? We give it a go predicting it.
1. GK: Freddie Woodman
Brought in as first choice goalkeeper this summer, and starting all of the pre-season, it looks impossible that the former Newcastle United man won't be the starting stopper on the opening day.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. CB: Jordan Storey
Despite being shipped out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday last season, to his surprise, it looks likely that Storey comes straight back into the fold. His departure was more to do with freeing up funds than his quality so he'll be looking to make his mark again in the Championship.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
3. CB: Liam Lindsay
Although Patrick Bauer has generally been first choice down the middle of the back three in recent months, in pre-season it seems the Scot Lindsay has taken over. His comfort on the ball will play a part in that as well as good considtency since joining.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB: Andrew Hughes
PNE's most consistent player last season has picked up where he left off this summer and is one of the first names on the team sheet, arguably also one of the best in his position in the division.
Photo: Lewis Storey