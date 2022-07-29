PRESTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Ryan Lowe, Manager of Preston North End speaks to the media after the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Millwall at Deepdale on April 15, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Preston North End's predicted line-up for Championship opener away at Wigan Athletic

Preston North End open their eighth successive season in the Championship away at newly-promoted Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

By Tom Sandells
Friday, 29th July 2022, 12:16 pm
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 12:30 pm

There is a big test awaiting Ryan Lowe’s side against the League One champions but he would also argue it’s a tough time to play PNE.

There have been six incomings so far this summer, with Freddie Woodman, Dai Cornell, Ben Woodburn, Robbie Brady, Troy Parrott and Alvaro Fernandez all joining the club, the latter two on loan.

But what will Lowe’s first team of the season look like? We give it a go predicting it.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

Brought in as first choice goalkeeper this summer, and starting all of the pre-season, it looks impossible that the former Newcastle United man won't be the starting stopper on the opening day.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. CB: Jordan Storey

Despite being shipped out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday last season, to his surprise, it looks likely that Storey comes straight back into the fold. His departure was more to do with freeing up funds than his quality so he'll be looking to make his mark again in the Championship.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

Although Patrick Bauer has generally been first choice down the middle of the back three in recent months, in pre-season it seems the Scot Lindsay has taken over. His comfort on the ball will play a part in that as well as good considtency since joining.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. CB: Andrew Hughes

PNE's most consistent player last season has picked up where he left off this summer and is one of the first names on the team sheet, arguably also one of the best in his position in the division.

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Preston North EndRyan LoweFreddie WoodmanLeague One
Next Page
Page 1 of 3