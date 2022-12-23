Latics travel to Middlesbrough on Boxing Day looking for their first win since Toure took charge.

A more than promising draw at Millwall first time out was followed by defeat on Monday night against Sheffield United.

Kolo Toure has been hard at work on the training ground this week

During the second outing, several of the players looked slightly uneasy with the tweak in tactics which calls on them to play the ball out more from the back.

Toure, however, says he'll give the players his total backing as they get to grips with the change.

And he believes the end goal will more than justify the means.

When asked whether the process was more important than results in the short term - given Latics lie second-bottom of the Championship - he replied: "It's all about the process.

"Because if we get the process right, the results will come.

"The players have responded very well so far in my opinion, they're doing their best.

"They are improving so fast in my opinion.

"They have a lot of energy, they want to work hard and they want to win games.

"Training has been great, which pleases me a lot and that can only help us in the games."

Toure is expecting a very tough game at the Riverside, against a side who have enjoyed a huge upturn in fortunes under Michael Carrick.

The pair locked horns many times during their distinguished playing careers at Arsenal and Manchester United respectively, adding extra spice to the occasion.

"It's a great challenge for us," added Toure, who was an integral part of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ side from the 2003/04 campaign.

"I like challenges, and this is another challenge.

"They're a very good team with a very good manager that I know very well.

"As a player, Michael was unbelievable, and it's no surprise to see what he's doing as a manager.

"He knows the game, he's a very intelligent guy, and he's doing a great job.

