Ivory Coast legend Kolo Toure will make history by becoming the first African manager in the EFL.

Assistant Kevin Betsy is of Seychellois descent, winning seven caps at international level for the Seychelles.

Kolo Toure, Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal meet the media, along with Mal Brannigan and Rob Kelly

And first-team coach Ashvir Johal became the youngest Sikh professional football coach during his time at Leicester City.

All three were presented to the media on Wednesday afternoon alongside Rob Kelly, who will stay on from Leam Richardson's backroom staff.

Chief executive Brannigan was asked how much it being a coaching staff from diverse backgrounds had come into the thinking

He replied: “None whatsoever. You have to look at who you get, who is the best person for the job at any point in time.

“We all come from diverse backgrounds, all of us in the room. That’s obviously part of our character.

"But it’s got nothing to do with your ability to do the job, and what we wanted to do was get the best person, and the best group of staff come in alongside that, and that’s what we think

we have.”

Betsy said: “I think we have a huge responsibility to Wigan and the community here to do a really good job for them.

"We know we want to do well for the club first and foremost, and then hopefully, we can be role models for other people.”

Johal said: “My primary aim is to help Kolo support the team in training, in games.

"If the quality of my work inspires other people from a Sikh background, then that will be pleasing.”

Toure's appointment may have raised a few eyebrows given his lack of experience.

Brannigan, though, says he stood out during the interview process.

"We went through a process of looking through a wide range of candidates," Brannigan revealed.

"We had a very high quality of candidate, it became clear from the interview process that Kolo was our stand-out.

"It was clear from the way his presentation was done, there was a real connection right from the start, and that communication will be key going forward.

"We could see Kolo has fantastic coaching ability, he has a fantastic CV, and was the best person for the job."

Although Toure takes over with Latics in the bottom three of the Championship, Brannigan is looking up the table - not down.

"The aim is to stay in this division, and I don't feel we will be in any other division apart from this one at the end of the season," he added.

"Obviously you can never predict what's going to happen with results.

"But I certainly believe we'll be at least a Championship club at the end of the year.

"As far as commitment goes, there has to be commitment on both sides.

"Kolo and his team have all committed to us in terms of their career and their families to come here.