Thelo Aasgaard takes the plaudits from his team-mates at Mansfield

Shaun Maloney admitted Thelo Aasgaard 'really came to the fore again' for Wigan Athletic as they advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup with victory at Mansfield Town.

The Stags had enjoyed the best of the opening 45 minutes at Field Mill, with Latics having to defend resolutely to stay on level terms.

However, two goals from Aasgaard in the opening nine minutes of the second period ended the game as a contest, to set up a money-spinning home tie against Premier League Fulham early next month.

First, Aasgaard nodded home from the penalty spot after great work down the right from Jonny Smith.

Then, the Norway Under-21 international took delivery of a pass from skipper Jason Kerr, before advancing to the edge of the box before curling home a wonderful left-footed effort.

"Individually, the guy is such a talent, and he really came to the fore again tonight," acknowledged the Latics boss. "He's been doing that all season for us really, and he really took the game away from Mansfield.

"In fairness, in the first half it was the back four - (Toby) Sibbick,(Will) Aimson, (Jason) Kerr and (Luke) Robinson - who were the ones who kept us in the game.

"For the first 20 minutes, I thought Mansfield were definitely more dominant, in terms of territory, and we had to hang in there.

"I had some things to say at half-time, I just needed more of everything...more intensity when we were attacking, more fear when we didn't have the ball.

"Mansfield have some good players, and we weren't quite at it in that first half. But I thought the players were brilliant in the second half, even when we had to defend for periods, and we were getting deeper at times.

"All of the players who came off the bench made an impact, and we had chances to score more goals towards the end."

Mansfield had played the better football in the first half, but Sam Tickle was equal to both of the routine efforts that came his way.

At the other end, Jonny Smith sent a shot against the outside of the post but the visitors didn't really assert any kind of dominance on proceedings.

All that changed within three minutes of the restart, when Smith's right-wing cross was headed home by Aasgaard into the roof of the net.

Mansfield had a huge shout for a penalty for handball against Jason Kerr as he looked to block a shot, but referee Alex Chilowicz allowed play to continue.

And salt was rubbed into Mansfield wounds when Latics doubled their lead on 54 minutes.

It was Kerr who played the ball into Aasgaard, who advanced to the edge of the box before curling a brilliant left-foot shot beyond the fingertips of Christy Pym.

The second goal knocked all of the stuffing out of Mansfield, who were unable to mount much in the way of a response as Latics ran the clock down.

George Maris sent a shot floating just past the far post, but Tickle was otherwise relatively untroubled in the Latics goal.

The Stags had one last chance in the closing stages, but substitute Harry McHugh produced a fine block.