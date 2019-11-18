Real Madrid star Gareth Bale hails Wigan Athletic hero!

Gareth Bale has hailed the 'fantastic job' being done by Wigan Athletic Kieffer Moore as Wales aim to secure their place at next summer's European Championships.

Wales go into Tuesday night's final group game at home to Hungary knowing three points would be enough to qualify.

And having scored two goals in the last three qualifiers, Moore is playing at the top of his game, according to Bale.

"He’s come in and done a fantastic job," said the Real Madrid forward.

"I think he’s kind of that out ball for us now, where we know someone can hold the ball up for us and we can play off him.

“We have more options which is always good for us as a squad and a team, and he’s done fantastic since he came in.

"He has worked really hard and scored some important goals for us.

"Hopefully he can carry on that run of form and we can qualify.”

Bale also feels Wales will be boosted by recent experiences of both qualifying and narrowly missing out on major finals, with the setback against Ireland two years ago fresh in the memory.

"I think we can use both of [the experiences] to our advantage," he added.

"We have got the kind of euphoria of qualifying for our first Euros and doing so well at the competition that we really want to do that again.

"We've also got the negatives of knowing how it feels to miss out on qualifying for a tournament like we did with the World Cup.

"We have the experience of what we have gone through.

"We don't want to feeling like we did after the Ireland game, we want to be feeling how we did after the last Andorra game [after qualifying for Euro 2016].

"Looking back on the Ireland game now, I think we can use that as a positive.

"We can see how we don't want to feel after the game.

"We know prior to this game we can push and push not to feel like that again, because it's not a feeling you want in the dressing room after the game."