REPORT: AFC Wimbledon 0 Wigan Athletic 2

Charlie Wyke in action at Wimbledon

An entertaining enough opening quarter produced nothing in the way of goalmouth action, before Latics gained some degree of control of the game.

The Dons couldn't clear their area and the ball got played back in to Will Keane, who volleyed over the top.

Latics were then stretched when a corner was pouched by MK goalkeeper Nik Tzanev, who threw the ball some 60 yards into the path of Luke McCormick.

Tom Bayliss got back superbly to hold him up, and the move petered out into nothing.

Max Power then sent over a cross which was just in front of Charlie Wyke, but the visitors will have felt the game was there for the taking if they could step up a gear.

And they were able to do exactly that, with two goals within nine minutes of the restart that saw them gain a stranglehold they never looked like relinquishing.

First, Callum Lang's shot took a big deflection off Paul Kalambayi and past Tzanev.

Then, after James McClean had seen a shot brilliantly cleared off the line by Cheye Alexander, the Ireland international picked his spot from 20 yards and sent a missile into the bottom corner of the net.

Lang had two decent chances to make it three, only for Tzanev to deny him on both occasions.

And Keane will still be wondering how he didn't score in the final quarter when, standing literally on the goalline, he could only deflect a Power cross into the away fans behind the goal.