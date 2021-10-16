REPORT: Bolton Wanderers 0 Wigan Athletic 4

Will Keane leads the celebrations after his sixth-minute opener

Latics were off to a flyer and in front inside six minutes, when a mistake from Amadou Bakayoko sold his goalkeeper short.

Charlie Wyke was in like a flash, and released James McClean, who crossed for Will Keane to sidefoot home.

Callum Lang then fired straight at Joel Dixon, before McClean had a shot deflected into the goalie's hands.

There was a rare moment of panic in the home defence when Max Power's attempted header clearance found only Antoni Sarcevic, whose shot was superbly blocked by from Kell Watts.

Latics passed up a great chance to double the lead in the second of two added minutes, with Lang pulling his shot wide of the post.

And the visitors suffered a blow at the start of the second period when Jordan Cousins was forced to limp off, to be replaced by Tom Pearce four minutes after the restart.It mattered not, though, with McClean smashing home a rocket from distance barely a minute later.

Goal number three arrived just after the hour mark with Lang firing home via the home goalkeeper.

And the icing on the cake was applied nine minutes from time when Lang crossed for McClean to grab his second and Wigan's fourth of the afternoon.