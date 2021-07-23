REPORT: Bootle 1 Wigan Athletic 3

Latics enjoyed their run-out in the picturesque setting of Bootle

After wins over Oldham and Fylde, Latics continued their dominance over their north-west neighbours with another impressive run-out.

After Stephan Humphrys warmed the hands of the home goalkeeper, Aasgaard opened the scoring with a cool finish into the bottom corner just before the 20-minute mark.

Only good goalkeeping prevented Latics scoring again, before they doubled their advantage just before the half-time whistle as Tom Naylor rose highest to nod home Gwon Edwards' delicious cross.

Lang made it 3-0 at the beginning of the second period, before the expected raft of substitutions arrived that inevitably affected the flow of the game.

And the home side pulled one back just before the end to the delight of the locals in the bumper crowd.

Latics: Amos; Darikwa, Whatmough, Long, Pearce; Power, Naylor; Aasgaard, Lang, Edwards; Humphrys.

Subs: Jones, Tickle, Robinson, Carragher, Lloyd, Trialist, Trialist, Smith, Trialist, McHugh, McGee, Costello.