REPORT: Cambridge 2 Wigan Athletic 2

Callum Lang equalises at Cambridge

Latics started well and had the ball in the net early on, Keane finishing off Tom Pearce’s flick, but the offside flag was long up.

Lang then had a shot that forced a brilliant save from Dimitar Mitov at point-blank range.

At the other end, George Williams cut in off the right for Cambridge, but Ben Amos made a good save diving to his left.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looked as though that was it for the first half, until Joe Ironside struck a minute before the whistle to put Cambridge ahead.

There was still time before the break for Latics to threaten an equaliser, when Max Power released Tom Pearce, whose cross found Lang, but Mitov made another good save.

Latics were staring down the barrels within eight minutes of the restart, when Adam May beat Amos with a low shot from 15 yards.

Lang - ploughing the lone furrow in the absence of Charlie Wyke - was looking the man most likely for Latics, and he saw another effort pushed behind for a corner after cutting in from the left.

Thelo Aasgaard and Jordan Jones took over from Gwion Edwards and Tom Bayliss, but the home side were managing to keep them at arm's length with increasing comfort.

That was before a dramatic finale, which saw the visitors grabbing a precious point from the jaws of defeat.

With six minutes to go, Keane turned well and fired home into the bottom corner.

Then, three minutes later, Power's free-kick was bundled over the line by Lang.

Latics even thought they had a last-gasp winner, with Gavin Massey firing the ball home, only for the linesman's flag on the far side - presumably for a foul - to nip the celebrations in the bud.