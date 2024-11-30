REPORT: Cambridge United 1 Wigan Athletic 2 (AET) - Tics leave it late before securing FA Cup progression
After an opening 45 minutes that could best be described as eventless, the game sprung into life within two minutes of the restart.
Dale Taylor cut in on his left foot and warmed the hands of the home goalkeeper - but at least it was a shot on goal.
Toby Sibbick then fizzed the ball into the box from the right-hand side, and it was just in front of the lunging Taylor.
Substitute Jonny Smith - thrown on along with Maleace Asamoah - was immediately into the game with a trademark shot, which unfortunately flew a couple of inches above the bar.
Taylor then found himself clean through, but the ball bounced a little higher than he would have liked as ex-Latics man Kell Watts chased back.
As a result, Taylor had to take a hurried shot before Watts got into tackling, which was parried and then gathered by Vicente Reyes.
Cambridge had a rare chance when Korey Smith dragged his shot past Sam Tickle's left-hand post.
Tickle then produced an incredible save to keep out a powerful flick header from Watts that was destined for the top corner.
Cambridge did take the lead 13 minutes from time when Brandon Njoku latched on to a long goal kick and prodded it past Tickle, with the ball rolling just inside the post.
But Latics were back on level terms within seven minutes through top scorer Aasgaard, who rifled home from 12 yards.
Another brilliant save from Tickle prevented Smith from giving Cambridge a second lead in the second period of extra time.
And with seconds remaining, Jonny Smith’s cross from the right appeared to go all the way into the far corner of the net without anyone in the middle getting a touch.
