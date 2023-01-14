Latics had a shaky start at the back, with Curtis Tilt, Ben Amos and Charlie Hughes all making individual mistakes that weren't punished.

At the other end, Callum Lang fired just over from the edge of the box.

Cardiff threatened again when Isaak Davies headed wide from a great position when he had to at least hit the target.

Will Keane celebrates his last-gasp leveller at Cardiff

But Latics were growing more and more into the game, with James McClean finding Lang, who couldn't get enough power on the header, before a snapshot from Jordan Cousins fizzed just over the top.

Lang then might have done better than find the side-netting after a good ball in from Max Power, only for Latics to lose Cousins seconds before half-time through injury.

That meant a debut for Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez, who almost announced his arrival within minutes, only to find the roof of the net after he was spotted by Tom Naylor.

Will Keane then saw a shot spilled by Ryan Allsop, who just got up and clawed the ball away before Lang could tap home. Cor

That was Lang's last involvement, with Ashley Fletcher replacing him in the final quarter.

Allsop made another brilliant save to deny Will Keane, who showed great strength to hold off the last defender and get his shot away.

But Latics were being asked more and questions at the back, with Kion Etete getting in behind, only for Amos to race off his line and make a fine block.

It had looked all afternoon like one goal could prove to be the winner, and it was Cardiff who forced the breakthrough with eight minutes remaining.

Jaden Philogene crossed from the right, and Callum O'Dowda sidefooted past Amos from just inside the box.

Latics threw on Thelo Aasgaard and Josh Magennis for Hughes and Naylor as the game entered the four added minutes.

But it looked as though the game had gone when another Azeez volley from 18 yards was blocked.