REPORT: Carlisle United 0 Wigan Athletic 2 - Extra-time goals mean Tics avoid a banana skin against 10 men
Ethan Robson was shown a straight red card by referee Martin Woods after only 15 minutes following a collision that left Steven Sessegnon in a heap on the near touchline.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, Carlisle looked the more likely scorers in the first half, with the Latics defence looking ill at ease on several occasions as crosses came into their box.
After three half-time substitutions, Latics dominated the second period, only to squander a number of gilt-edged opportunities in front of goal.
That meant the score at 90 minute remained goalless, meaning another 30 minutes of football.
And Latics finally made their pressure tell in the dying seconds of the first period, with Silko Thomas’ cross being finished off at the far post by fellow substitute Scott Smith.
That wasn’t nearly the end of the drama, however, with Sam Tickle called on to make two absolutely incredible saves at full stretch to deny Dominic Sadi and Luke Armstrong a dramatic equaliser.
And in the 60 seconds of added time, Latics doubled their advantage when, with the Carlisle goalkeeper up for a corner, the ball was cleared and Jonny Smith raced virtually the fill length of the field before tapping into an empty net.