Wigan Athletic dominated their League Two opposition Carlisle United for a 2-0 result in the second group stage game of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Josh Stones opened the scoring inside seven minutes from the penalty spot, before loanee Michael Olakigbe netted his first for the club for a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

And that was enough for the victory, with Latics securing their seventh consecutive clean sheet and 195 away supporters making the trip to Brunton Park.

Michael Olakigbe scored his first Latics goal in the 2-0 win over Carlisle United

Shaun Maloney opted to make 10 changes from Saturday’s goalless draw at Stockport County, with James Carragher the only player to retain his spot - while Mike Williamson made nine for the hosts.

Summer signing Tyrese Francois made his debut, while it was a first senior bow for K’marni Miller at left-back - one of the latest additions to the club’s Under-21s. Scott Smith was named captain for the tie.

It was a bright start for the visitors in wet conditions, with Olakigbe and Francois linking up before S.Smith’s shot was deflected wide for a corner in the first chance of the match.

And Latics took the lead just minutes later, with Stones smashing home from the penalty spot after the striker was brought down in the box by Hayden Atkinson.

The 20-year-old then forced a strong save from Gabriel Breeze with the youngster looking dangerous up front.

Debutant Miller was next to pile on the pressure before Brentford loanee Olakigbe doubled the lead on 24 minutes, with the hosts conceding possession cheaply and the 20-year-old racing down the left-hand side and firing in a wonderful finish.

Stones had the chance to add another before the break, only for the Carlisle shot-stopper to collect the effort and keep the score 2-0 into the break.

Just beyond the hour mark, Silko Thomas replaced debutant Francois, who impressed on his first Wigan Athletic outing.

Dion Rankine and Asamoah Jr also replaced Stones and Jonny Smith, while Miller, another who impressed in the victory, was taken off after suffering cramp with Matt Smith coming on.

Although searching for a third throughout the second half, Latics settled for a 2-0 win in Group C of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.