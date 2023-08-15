Cheered on by a raucous travelling army of almost 1,500, Latics flew out of the traps with Callum Lang seeing a shot fly just past the post after a driving run.

The visitors were denied only by the woodwork on the half-hour mark, when Tom Pearce sent over another booking cross from the left.

Charlie Wyke's third goal of the season gave Latics the lead at Carlisle

Charlie Wyke got on the end of it and sent it goalwards, with Tomas Holy happy to touch the ball onto the bar and over.

The respite was only temporary, however, as Latics deservedly nudged in front four minutes later.

Baba Adeeko created the opportunity with a powerful run through the Carlisle midfield, and he picked the perfect moment to slip in Wyke.

The big striker controlled instantly and, as the goalkeeper advanced, Wyke coolly chipped the ball into an empty net.

It was almost 2-0 just before the interval when, from another super delivery from Pearce, Charlie Hughes headed against a post with the goalkeeper nowhere.

Latics had a scare right on half-time when Sam Tickle came a long way for a cross and didn't get there, but Carlisle were unable to take full advantage.

The visitors started the second period on top, with an Adeeko cross finding Aasgaard just inside the box, but his powerful shot was well saved.

But just as it looked only a matter of when and not if the second goal would arrive, the Cumbrians equalised.

Matt Smith gave the ball away just inside the Latics half, and Jordan Gibson fed Sean Maguire.

His deflected shot was beaten out by Tickle, only for Owen Moxon to rifle home into the roof of the net.

Tickle then had to scramble across his goal to keep out another effort from Moxon as Carlisle enjoyed their best spell.

Latics were playing on the counter at this point, and they were claiming a penalty when an attempted clearance appeared to hit a Carlisle defender on the hand, but the referee waved play on.

Stephen Humphrys and Josh Magennis added fresh legs in place of Callum McManaman and Wyke.

And Humphrys almost engineered a goal within minutes of his introduction.

After creating a shooting opportunity through the right channel, Humphrys drilled the ball towards the far post.

Unfortunately for Latics, it rolled just wide of the upright, and inches in front of a lunging Lang, whose frustration was evident.