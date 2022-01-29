REPORT: Cheltenham Town 0 Wigan Athletic 0

The first chance of the game fell to Cheltenham, with a corner nodded back in for Callum Wright to head over from bang in front.

Gwion Edwards fired just wide of the far post for Latics, who were then almost gifted the lead by a former player.

An Owen Evans roll-out was intercepted by Will Keane and Josh Magennis - making his debut - found James McClean.

Josh Magennis on his Latics debut

The Irishman's right-foot shot, though, was well over the top.

It was then Latics' turn to have a let-off, when Jack Whatmough's attempted header clear hit Kell Watts and allowed Alfie May a free shot at goal.

Thankfully for Latics, the ball flashed wide of the target, and that was that for the first half.

The visitors had a massive chance at the start of the second period, only for Keane to send his shot wide of the far post.

It was a double blow for Latics, with Keane injuring himself in the act of shooting and limping off before the restart.

Callum Lang - back from injury - took over for him - but Cheltenham were still enjoying plenty of the ball.

And Latics needed a superb save from Ben Amos to keep them level, after Matty Blair had got in behind Tendayi Darikwa.

Gavin Massey and Jason Kerr took over from Gwion Edwards and Darikwa as Latics tried everything - including a switch to three at the back - to win it.

But the visitors couldn't find a breakthrough, even with the home side being reduced to 10 men in the closing stages after Ben Williams was shown a second yellow card.