REPORT: Chesterfield 3 Wigan Athletic 2 - Tics knocked off Wembley trail

Joe Hugill's stoppage-time goal was in vain as Latics lost at Chesterfield

Wigan Athletic bowed out of the Ventu Trophy at the round of 32 stage by the odd goal in five at League Two outfit Chesterfield.

Latics got off to the worst possible start with the home taking the lead inside two minutes through Armando Dobra.

But the initial Latics response was decent, with Joe Hugill firing wide of a temporarily empty net from 35 yards, before Baba Adeeko's cross managed to evade everyone in the penalty area.

A Luke Robinson corner was then just too high for an unmarked James Carragher, who headed over the top, while Hugill saw another shot well saved by Ryan Boot.

The equaliser that had been coming duly arrived on 19 minutes, with captain-for-the-night Callum McManaman firing home via a deflection.

Chesterfield came inches away from regaining the lead with their next attack, when a deep cross from the left came back off the far post.

But the half ended with Latics threatening, as Hugill couldn't get his shot away before the goalkeeper came out to smother the ball.

Perhaps with one eye on Saturday's league game at Bolton, Latics made a raft of substitutions in the second half, including talisman Thelo Aasgaard.

And the new man was quickly into the game blazing way over the bar from 10 yards - possibly thanks to a bobble.

The Norway Under-21 international was then claiming a penalty when he appeared to be bundled off the ball, only for the official to weave away the appeals.

And salt was rubbed into Wigan wounds a minute later when Paul Dummett tripped Latics old-boy Ryan Colclough, and James Berry - a Latics Academy product - converted the spot-kick.

Dylan Markanday made it 3-1 with three minutes to go and, although Hugill pulled one back in the first of the four added minutes, Chesterfield deservedly saw the game out.