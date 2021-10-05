REPORT: Crewe Alexandra 2 Wigan Athletic 0

Stephen Humphrys in action at Crewe

Having rested all 11 of the players who started at Gillingham on Saturday, Richardson once again showed where his priorities lie this term.

But seven of the 10 outfield players who took to the field at Crewe would consider themselves to be in contention for a first-team spot.

And once again few if any will have given the manager a selection nudge moving forward.

Oli Finney gave Crewe the lead on 14 minutes with a fierce volley from close range.

And only a fantastic save from Sam Tickle - making his first senior start for Latics - prevented Regan Griffiths making it 2-0.

Finney missed a virtual open goal just before the interval as Crewe continued to dominate, before Latics were handed a lifeline at the start of the second stanza.

However, after a Crewe defender was penalised for handball inside the box, Stephen Humphrys's spot-kick was saved by Dave Richards.

Academy graduate Tickle continued to keep Latics in it with some fine keeping.

But Crewe doubled their lead on the hour mark when a cross from the right was headed back across goal, and went in off the unsuspecting Scott Smith - who was one of his side's better players.

Latics' night was summed up in the final quarter when Humphrys latched on to a big boot downfield by Tickle.

But after taking it round the goalkeeper, he was only able to square the ball back across goal, and it was cleared.

And only Shrewsbury's late rally against Wolves Under-21s - which saw them recover from going a goal down to win 3-1 - keeps Latics in the competition.

The Shrews visit the DW for the final group game on November 9.