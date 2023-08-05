REPORT: Derby County 1 Wigan Athletic 2 - Wyke at the double to give Maloney's men big win

Latics got off to a good start from Latics and, after Thelo Aasgaard's cross was played back in by Tom Pearce, the header from Wyke was only just wide.

At the other end, Latics got away with one when James Collins was left unmarked, only to scuff his shot, which allowed Sam Tickle to turn it round the post.

Charlie Wyke celebrates scoring his and Latics' second goal at Derby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickle was then relieved to see Sonny Bradley head a Conor Hourihane corner wide of the mark as the home side upped the ante.

Hourihane was allowed to advance to the edge of the Latics box, only to flash a wild shot well wide.

Latics were growing into the game, and Stephen Humphrys played a short corner to Aasgaard, who tried his luck from 30 yards, and it was only just over the top.

A Humphrys cross almost fell for Callum McManaman, who was flying into the box, only for the ball to be cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the pressure eventually told eight minutes before the break, when Wyke latched onto a horrendously underhit back pass from Bradley.

The striker advanced on goal, and rounded Joe Wildsmith before slotting into an empty net.

It could and perhaps should have been 2-0 at the interval, when Wyke played Callum Lang clean through on goal.

This time, however, Wildsmith stood up and diverted Lang's shot behind for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby came out fired up for the second half and levelled the scores on 54 minutes.

Craig Forsyth was left unmarked at the far post, and his volley gave Tickle no chance.

After Baba Adeeko took over from McManaman, Forsyth came close to putting the Rams in front, again on the volley at the far post, but this time Tickle made a superb stop.

And it was the visitors who managed to score the third goal of the game with 19 minutes remaining.

Again it was the left foot of Pearce who provided the opening from the left, Wildsmith completely misjudged the flight of the ball, and Wyke headed into an empty net.