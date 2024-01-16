REPORT: Doncaster Rovers 1 Wigan Athletic 1 (Doncaster win 4-2 on penalties)

Wigan Athletic crashed out of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at the round of 16 stage on penalties at League Two Doncaster Rovers on a miserable night - on and off the pitch- in South Yorkshire.

Jason Kerr made a successful return after 14 months out injured - but that was the only plus on a sorry night in South Yorkshire

The game ended 1-1, with the game going straight to spot-kicks, and skipper Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys ensured Latics were locked at 2-2 after four penalties.

However, it was advantage Rovers when Charlie Hughes missed Latics' third kick, and defeat was confirmed when, after the home side continued their 100 per cent record, Jordan Jones saw his effort well saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics were off to the perfect start when Matt Smith's wonderful pass released Sean Clare down the right, and his cross was headed home clinically by Charlie Wyke.

Wyke almost doubled the lead shortly after, this time off Jonny Smith's cross, as the visitors looked every inch a division above.

However, once they were into their stride, Doncaster began asking some serious questions of the Latics defence.

Luke Molyneux headed over from 12 yards, before Owen Bailey fired over the top from a similar position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A snapshot at the other end from Jonny Smith was well saved, but it was Doncaster who had taken control of the game.

Owen Bailey fired inches wide from 25 yards, before the equaliser eventually arrived 20 minutes from time.

Again it was Bailey who found space, and this time he planted a powerful header from a right-wing cross into the net - despite the best efforts of Ben Amos to keep it out.

Latics' response was good, and Jonny Smith led a break before sending a left-foot shot just wide of the far post with Louis Jones at full stretch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute Stephen Humphrys somehow weaved his way through the middle of the Rovers backline - as much by luck as judgement - before the last defender got a vital touch onto the ball.

But Latics were unable to force a late winner, with Charlie Hughes' shot forcing a brilliant save from Jones in the dying seconds of the five added minutes – and the visitors paid the penalty for failing to get the job done in 90 minutes.