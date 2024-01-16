REPORT: Doncaster Rovers 1 Wigan Athletic 1 (Doncaster win 4-2 on penalties)
The game ended 1-1, with the game going straight to spot-kicks, and skipper Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys ensured Latics were locked at 2-2 after four penalties.
However, it was advantage Rovers when Charlie Hughes missed Latics' third kick, and defeat was confirmed when, after the home side continued their 100 per cent record, Jordan Jones saw his effort well saved.
Latics were off to the perfect start when Matt Smith's wonderful pass released Sean Clare down the right, and his cross was headed home clinically by Charlie Wyke.
Wyke almost doubled the lead shortly after, this time off Jonny Smith's cross, as the visitors looked every inch a division above.
However, once they were into their stride, Doncaster began asking some serious questions of the Latics defence.
Luke Molyneux headed over from 12 yards, before Owen Bailey fired over the top from a similar position.
A snapshot at the other end from Jonny Smith was well saved, but it was Doncaster who had taken control of the game.
Owen Bailey fired inches wide from 25 yards, before the equaliser eventually arrived 20 minutes from time.
Again it was Bailey who found space, and this time he planted a powerful header from a right-wing cross into the net - despite the best efforts of Ben Amos to keep it out.
Latics' response was good, and Jonny Smith led a break before sending a left-foot shot just wide of the far post with Louis Jones at full stretch.
Substitute Stephen Humphrys somehow weaved his way through the middle of the Rovers backline - as much by luck as judgement - before the last defender got a vital touch onto the ball.
But Latics were unable to force a late winner, with Charlie Hughes' shot forcing a brilliant save from Jones in the dying seconds of the five added minutes – and the visitors paid the penalty for failing to get the job done in 90 minutes.
Indeed, the successful return of Jason Kerr after 14 months out injured was the only positive for the defeated Tics.