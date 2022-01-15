REPORT: Doncaster Rovers 1 Wigan Athletic 2

Max Power is mobbed after opening the scoring for Latics

Latics could and perhaps should have been in front with their first attack, when Tom Pearce cut in off the left, and was left with so much time and space to get his shot away.

Unfortunately for Latics, the shot whistled inches past the far post.

The visitors didn't let it worry them, however, and they nosed in front with only 11 minutes on the clock.

James McClean sent the corner over from the right-wing, and Power got a goalbound touch at the near post which the home defence couldn't keep out.

Keane then squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to double lead, after great work from Callum Lang down the right.

Latics' leading scorer was unnarked at the far post, but the ball was possibly a shade too high for him and he couldn't direct his header under the bar from three yards out.

Rovers started to come into it before half-time, and Latics were indebted to skipper Tendayi Darikwa for a superb block to repel a rocket from Tommy Rowe.

Latics doubled their lead nine minutes after the restart when Keane this time made no mistake with a close-range header, Pearce this time with the cross from out on the left.

But the home side hit straight back on the hour mark, with former Latics striker Omar Bogle coming on and netting within seconds with his first touch from a left-wing free-kick.

Latics did well to stem the inevitable onslaught from Doncaster, and continued to create chances at the other end.

Brilliant footwork from Keane allowed him to get away a shot that needed a brilliant save to keep it out.

And Power then saw a shot from the edge of the area flick off a defender and fly inches wide of the far post - with the goalie well beaten.