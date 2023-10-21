Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With illness in the Wigan camp, boss Shaun Maloney handed youngster Josh Stones his senior debut up top.

And his energy and effervescence up top made a big impact on Latics, who were ahead inside 10 minutes.

Stephen Humphrys did all the groundwork down the left-hand side, winning possession and driving down the flank.

Martial Godo puts Latics ahead with only nine minutes gone

He picked the perfect moment to slide the ball across to Godo, who slotted home from 12 yards.

The lead could easily have been doubled on 33 minutes when the home defence couldn't clear a free-kick, and Liam Morrison's goalbound effort hit a defender rather than the other way round.

Maloney added fresh legs in the early stages of the second half as Liam Shaw, Omar Rekik and Josh Magennis took over from Stones, Steven Sessegnon and Humphrys.

They were joined on the field by Jordan Jones who replaced Godo, with ex-Latic Yanic Wildschut appearing for the home side.

In truth, the second period was all Exeter, but they were unable to really work Sam Tickle enough.

That was until the eight minutes of stoppage-time, when Tickle made brilliant saves from Caleb Watts and Demetri Mitchell.

The best was still to come when Wildschut cut in from the left and appeared to be clipped by Shaw.

To his credit, Wildschut remained on his feet and shot for goal, only to see Tickle divert his effort on to the post and behind.

And Latics took full advantage right at the death when substitute Jones looked to be carrying the ball forward in an attempt to waste a few more valuable seconds.