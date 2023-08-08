REPORT: FT: Wrexham 0 Wigan Athletic 0 - Latics bow out of Carabao Cup at first-round stage 4-2 on penalties

There was a real cup-tie atmosphere under the floodlight at the Racecourse, with the Sky cameras - and former Latics boss Leam Richardson on punditry duty - in attendance.

And the opening quarter was entertaining with both sides going at each other.

Substitute Callum Lang couldn't help Latics force a later winner at Wrexham before the visitors crashed out of the Carabao Cup on penalties

Latics were trying to get twin forwards Stephen Humphrys and Callum McManaman in the game at every opportunity, with back three Charlie Hughes, Liam Morrison and Kell Watts given licence to fire through a number of piercing passes.

Sam Tickle was called into action when James Jones tried his luck from distance, with the Latics custodian a tad fortunate the parry out didn't fall to a home attacker.

The visitors had a scare just before the break when Chris Sze went into the book for a mistimed lunge that - with the benefit of the TV replays - could easily have warranted a red card.

Wrexham started the second half strongly, with Ollie Palmer curling a shot just wide of the far post, although Tickle appeared to have it covered.

A fine double save from Tickle then kept out Wrexham again, the first one he'd expect to save, the second one to deny Jordan Davies right out of the top drawer.

Latics sent on Thelo Aasgaard, Charlie Wyke and Callum Lang in the final half-hour, but the home side continued to give as good as they were getting.

Jake Bickerstaff’s fierce strike required another good save from Tickle, although Humphrys had a good chance at the other end, firing just wide of the target after a driving run.

With neither side able to force a winner, the game went straight to spot-kicks.

Luke Young and Elliot Lee scored EWrexham’s first two, with Wyke and Humphrys replying.

But after Tom O’Connor scored Wrexham’s third, Hughes sent his effort high into the crowd.