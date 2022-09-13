REPORT: Huddersfield Town 1 Wigan Athletic 2

Before kick-off, there was an immaculately-observed minute's silence in memory of Her Majesty The Queen, followed by the national anthem.

Huddersfield should have taken the lead on 18 minutes only for Danny Ward to fire way over the bar from eight yards.

But it was Latics who took the lead midway through the first half.

Will Keane celebrates his opener with Thelo Aasgaard

Callum Lang was fouled in the box by Luke Mbete, and Will Keane smashed the spot-kick into the roof of the net.

An unmarked Jack Whatmough should have doubled the lead at the start of the second half, only to somehow head against a post from three yards out.

The visitors then thought they had a second penalty when Lang was again felled in the area, but this time the official booked him for simulation.

Lang then squandered a golden opportunity to double the lead,but took the ball too wide in rounding Nicholls and the chance had gone.

At this point, a second goal for Wigan looked inevitable but, from out of nowhere and after a succession of substitutions, Huddersfield came firing back.

Jamie Jones made a couple of fine saves to deny Jack Rudoni and Yuta Nakayama, who also blazed over the bar from 10 yards out.

Curtis Tilt then cleared the ball off his own line to deny Danny Ward,but the ball was played back in for Tom Lees to finally beat Joes.

Jordan Rhodes hit the Wigan bar seconds after the restart before Jones again saved superbly to deny namesake Pat Jones.