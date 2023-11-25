Stephen Humphrys overcame the disappointment of missing a second-minute penalty to level the scores just before half-time and earn Wigan Athletic a 1-1 draw on the road at Leyton Orient.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Latics could not have got off to a better start when they were awarded a penalty inside the opening minute.

Sean Clare crept in unmarked at the far post and was taken out by the goalkeeper as he toed the ball past him for a stonewall spot-kick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Humphrys celebrates making up for his earlier penalty miss with Latics' equaliser at Leyton Orient

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humphrys stepped up but, for the second league game in a row, fluffed his lines from 12 yards as he drilled his shot against the post.

Latics continued to press, however, and Callum McManaman created a yard for Omar Rekik, whose cross found Humphrys.

This time, the striker's shot was blocked.

Orient then took charge of the game, and nudged in front on 18 minutes, thanks to Shaq Forde's cracking strike from the edge of the box.

Forde ought to have doubled the lead shortly after, only to send a much easier opportunity from closer in wide of the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Tickle - one of seven Wiganers back from international duty – also made a brilliant save to deny Theo Archibald, before Latics levelled in first-half stoppage-time.

A clever short free-kick routine saw McManaman free Humphrys, who cut inside and fired the ball home into the far corner.

The second half was always going to struggle to live up to the huge entertainment served up in the first period.

Latics introduced Martial Godo, Chris Sze, Tom Pearce and Josh Magennis to add fresh legs in a bid to win it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they created the best opportunity of the second 45, when Jordan Jones got round the back of the dfeence and pulled the ball back invitingly.

However, a home defender got there just before Callum Lang, and the chance had gone.

The result leaves Latics 18th in the League One table, with 19 points from their 18 matches played – including an eight-point deduction – and three points clear of the drop zone.