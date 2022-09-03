News you can trust since 1853
REPORT: Luton Town 1 Wigan Athletic 2

Substitute Thelo Aasgaard scored a breathtaking equaliser with two minutes to go to give Wigan Athletic a 2-1 victory at Luton Town.

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 5:04 pm

Only brilliant goalkeeper from Ben Amos had kept Latics in the game in the first half.

The big man denied both Elijah Adebayo and Luke Freeman with fantastic saves when a goal looked inevitable.

Callum Lang ceebrates his equalising goal

But there was nothing he could do just before half-time when a Carlton Morris header looped over his left hand and into the top corner.

Luton continued to press in the second period, with Leam Richardson making a triple change on the hour mark to try to stem the flow.

That saw Graeme Shinnie, Natha Broadhead and Aasgaard coming on, and immediately Latics looked sharper.

Callum Lang grabbed the equaliser with 10 minutes left, with a shot that deflected in off Tom Lockyer.

And Aasgaard proved what proved to be the winner with a fantastic ciurlign strike into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Luton thought they’d levelled right at the death, but the flag was up on the near side for offside.

